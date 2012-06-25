PRAGUE, June 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
============================TOP NEWS===========================
EIGHT CZECHS KILLED IN BUS CRASH: Eight Czech citizens were
killed and 43 injured on Saturday when the bus they were
travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a
motorway in central Croatia, police said.
Story: Related news:
FINMIN: BUDGET ON TARGET: The Czech Republic is on target to
cut the 2012 budget deficit to a planned 3 percent of economic
output, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Sunday,
although the euro zone crisis and a freeze on EU funds remain
serious fiscal risks.
Story: Related news:
EU BANK PLAN UNNERVING CZECHS: Czech central bankers have
taken affront at a push by some EU partners for a bloc-wide
banking union that could threaten their country's uncommonly
strong capital buffers and undermine the years of conservative
policy that helped support them.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rebounded on Friday, recouping
some of the losses posted over the week, as emerging European
currencies were briefly lifted by the European Central Bank's
(ECB) move to loosen lending rules.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER:Forecasts for renewables offset each other on
Friday, with wind supply healthy and solar supply low, to leave
Czech spot power prices steady, while long-term regional prices
rose on a mix of reasons including higher carbon prices and
plant outages.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.718 25.755 0.14 -0.68
vs Dollar 20.541 20.543 0.01 -4.1
Czech Equities 899.6 899.6 -0.28 -1.26
U.S. Equities 12,640.78 12,573.57 0.53 3.46
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
INTERNET SALES: Sales by the Czechs on the internet rose by
4 billion crowns ($194.62 million) last year to 37 billion
crowns. The value of the average sale rose by 200 crowns to
9,280 crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
AAA AUTO SHARE BUYBACK: Shareholders of used car dealer AAA
Auto extended the company's share buyback of up to
10 percent until December 2013.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
VLADIMIR DLOUHY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT: Former Industry and
Trade Minister Vladimir Dlouhy who is an adviser to Goldman
Sachs said he would run for president as an independent.
Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
