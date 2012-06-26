PRAGUE, June 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== COAL DELIVERIES DISPUTE: A court has ordered miner Czech Coal, which had halted shipments to power producer Elektrarny Opatovice on June 7, to resume deliveries of the fuel. Story: Related news: CEZ RESTARTS TEMELIN UNIT 2: Czech electricity producer CEZ has restarted the 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant on Sunday following a refuelling outage, the company said. Story: Related news: BUSINESS CONFIDENCE DIPS: The Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) released on Monday the following confidence indicators for June. Story: Related news: INSURER LEAVING CZECH MARKET: RSA Insurance Group PLC will close Direct Pojistovna, its direct motor insurer in the Czech Republic. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed in illiquid trading on Monday as the market watched for further signals in the euro zone's debt crisis and eyed three upcoming rate decisions in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewable supply supported Czech day-ahead power on Monday while a heat wave in the Balkans supported the near end of the curve in Hungary as the July and August contracts gained, trader said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.832 25.845 0.05 -1.12 vs Dollar 20.634 20.715 0.39 -4.57 Czech Equities 878.4 878.4 -2.36 -3.59 U.S. Equities 12,502.66 12,640.78 -1.09 2.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ CONTRACTS: CEZ refuses to say which companies it had granted 60 contracts worth 6.6 billion crowns ($318.69 million), including contracts for language courses, cinema and fitness classes, and security services. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PENSION REFORM: At least 1 million Czechs should take part in the government's pension reform which envisages diverting part of monthly social insurance payments to private pension funds, Deputy Finance Minister Radek Urban said. He said he would consider it a failure if only half a million people participated. There are about 4.5 million working Czechs in the country of 10.5 million. Hospodarske Noviny, page 22 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)