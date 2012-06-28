PRAGUE, June 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - IIF Annual Meeting of Central and East European Bank Chief Executives to continue. News conference at 845 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT and a news conference to follow at 1230 GMT. Related news: LUXEMBOURG - Developer Orco Property Group to hold a shareholders' meeting. Related news: ========================MORNING NEWS======================== NWR HAS NEW CHIEF: Coal miner New World Resources said on Thursday Gareth Penny was appointed as executive chairman of the company, succeeding Mike Salamon who is to retire. Story: Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== EASTERN EU MEMBERS AGAINST BANK PLAN: The Czech government and Bulgarian central bank stepped up criticism of proposals for an EU banking union on Wednesday, raising new obstacles to agreement at a summit this week. Story: Related news: PM AGAINST EU INTEGRATION PLANS AHEAD OF SUMMIT: The Czech government will not accept proposals for deeper European banking and fiscal integration circulated ahead of an EU summit this week, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Story: Related news: For c.bank chief comment: PM SACKS MINISTER: The Czech Republic's austerity-minded prime minister, Petr Necas, sacked Justice Minister Jiri Pospisil on Wednesday, saying that he acted irresponsibly over his budget. Story: Related news: C.BANKERS REMARKS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is likely to cut interest rates to a new record low when it meets on June 28, its first rate move in more than two years, as easing inflation gives it room to try to shore up a shrinking economy. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets retreated on Wednesday after Romania held rates at 5.25 percent to avert more currency weakness, while investors scaled back positions ahead of an EU summit that may not resolving the euro zone debt crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech long-term power prices fell on Wednesday along with carbon and oil, while day ahead fell slightly as forecasts for strong solar production in the region offset lower wind generation and higher consumption, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.852 25.85 -0.01 -1.2 vs Dollar 20.624 20.74 0.56 -4.52 Czech Equities 886.3 886.3 0.25 -2.72 U.S. Equities 12,627.01 12,534.67 0.74 3.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PM AGAINST BANKING UNION: Prime Minister Petr Necas said proposals to create a European banking union were the most problematic for the Czech Republic as it would make it easy for parent Western banks to suck out money from their Czech units. He said he understood such a plan was interesting for West European countries but for the Czech Republic it would have dangerous repercussions. Pravo, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)