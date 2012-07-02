PRAGUE, July 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June at 0730 GMT. End-June budget balance data at 1200 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==============================EVENT============================ PRAGUE - Bids for enlarging CEZ's nuclear power plant Temelin are due on Monday. A winner should be picked by mid 2013. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== NUCLEAR DEAL: As several European countries retreat from nuclear power, the Czech Republic is taking a big step forward in a tender to build new reactors which some in the industry see as a pivotal test of the technology's future on the continent. Story: Related news: OUTPUT SEEN HAMMERED: Czech industrial output likely shrank in May after thirty consecutive months of expansion, as the country's export-oriented companies struggled to attract new orders from the debt crisis-hit euro zone, a Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led central European currency gains on Friday as euro zone leaders' decision to help ease Italian and Spanish borrowing costs prompted investors to buy riskier assets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts of low levels of wind and solar power generation while the front year contract also climbed, tracking oil and other commodities, traders said. Story: Related news: MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year at the end of May, after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.515 25.512 -0.01 0.12 vs Dollar 20.222 20.095 -0.63 -2.48 Czech Equities 900.9 900.9 2.31 -1.12 U.S. Equities 12,880.09 12,602.26 2.2 5.42 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BALANCING BUDGETS LATER: Prime Minister Petr Necas said that it was possible that the Czech Republic would reach its target of cutting the public sector deficit to zero later than in 2016, which was the original target set by Necas' government. The slack may come due to anemic growth, Necas said. However, he said there was no change in plans to cut the public sector deficit below 3 percent of GDP. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 NON-PERFORMING LOANS REACH RECORD: The share of non-performing loans at Czech banks, that is loans past due by 90 days or more, rose to record 57.5 billion Czech crows, of the 1.10 trillion in household loans. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)