PRAGUE, July 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until July 20), expected to approve church restitution bill in 3rd reading. ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== CROSS BOARDER POWER CAPACITY: Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results on Wednesday of its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in August. CZ,HU CPI UP BUT DEMAND WEAK: More expensive food and tax hikes lifted consumer inflation in the Czech Republic and Hungary above forecast in June but there was no sign of demand-led pressure on prices, suggesting central banks had room to cut interest rates. JUNE INFLATION SPEEDS UP: Czech consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June versus a month earlier, bringing annual inflation to 3.5 percent, the Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty hit a 2-month high on Wednesday fuelled by foreign bond buying, while the Romanian leu held steady despite a political battle that is likely to put Bucharest on a collision course with the European Union. CEE POWER: Czech prompt power dropped sharply on Wednesday following a downward move on Germany's spot market due to a forecast surge in wind power production and a mild rise in solar output in the region, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.367 25.342 -0.1 0.7 vs Dollar 20.739 20.692 -0.23 -5.1 Czech Equities 906.9 906.9 0.3 -0.46 U.S. Equities 12,604.53 12,653.12 -0.38 3.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ RAIFFEISEN IN CZECH REPUBLIC: Raiffeisenbank has seen strong growth in profit in the second quarter, similar to that in the first quarter when the unit of Raiffeisen Bank International saw net profit rise by 52 percent, the bank's chief Lubor Zalman said. Provisioning costs are developing better than expected, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 OIL FROM RUSSIA: The oil flow via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia remains curbed although the situation has improved somewhat in June. The outage is offset by a higher volume coming via the IKL pipeline. Pravo, page 15