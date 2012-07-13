PRAGUE, July 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
May current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
4G MOBILE FREQUENCIES AUCTION: The Czech telecoms watchdog
said it wanted to raise a minimum 7.4 billion crowns ($354
million) from the sale of frequencies to build fourth-generation
mobile telephone networks that allow faster data transmission.
SKODA SALES AT RECORD HIGH: Czech Volkswagen unit
Skoda Auto raised its first half global sales by 8.4 percent to
a new record of 493,000 cars, the company said.
T-BILL SALE: Czech 26-week T-bill yield fell to 0.59 percent
from 0.84 percent in March.
ROOM TO CUT RATES: There is still room, in theory, for the
Czech central bank to cut interest rates from their record low
level of 0.5 percent, as long as they are above zero, the bank's
governor, Miroslav Singer, said.
CEE MARKETS: Bonds rose sharply in central Europe on
Thursday, with Polish and Czech yields hitting multi-year lows
as foreign investors wary of an increasingly polarised euro zone
market piled into the region's sovereign debt.
CEE POWER: Czech prompt power jumped on Thursday on
forecasts for a decline in wind and solar power production in
the region, while the Cal'13 fell further in line with Germany's
benchmark contract, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.332 25.43 0.39 0.83
vs Dollar 20.763 20.86 0.47 -5.23
Czech Equities 896.9 896.9 -1.1 -1.56
U.S. Equities 12,573.27 12,604.53 -0.25 2.91
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
FINMIN ON PHILIP MORRIS AND TAXING CIGARETTES: Finance
Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he favoured raising the excise
tax less on expensive cigarettes than on cheaper ones because he
feared Philip Morris, a unit of Philip Morris
International, might close its Czech operation.
He said it could not be ruled out that Philip Morris
will reduce its capacity worldwide and he would not
be happy if the reduction concerned the Czech unit due to the
government's tax policies.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
FARMERS' PROFITS UP: Farmers earned record 16.4 crowns
($785.37 million) last year, doubling 2010 profits, thanks to
good weather and 42.2 billion crown subsidies.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
