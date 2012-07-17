PRAGUE, July 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE ON WED: The Czech parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday, its website said, but the leftist opposition has little chance of toppling Prime Minister Petr Necas' administration. Story: Related news: CAR PRODUCTION UP BUT SLOWING: Car production in the Czech Republic rose in the first six months of the year, but at a slower pace than in 2011 as demand for cars in Europe fell, the Association of Automotive Industry. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty neared a two-month high on Monday, helped by demand for the debt of central Europe's largest member, while the Romanian leu hit an all-time low hurt by a political row that could lead to further falls in the country's assets. Story: Related news: CZECH RAILWAYS BOND: Following are terms and conditions of a bond priced on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot prices regained ground in thin trade on Monday, while Cal'13 was priced slightly below last-week's levels, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.316 25.327 0.04 0.9 vs Dollar 20.621 20.692 0.34 -4.51 Czech Equities 901.4 901.4 -0.31 -1.06 U.S. Equities 12,727.21 12,777.09 -0.39 4.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ INTEREST RATES: The average annual interest rate on a consumer loan was 13.53 percent in May, according to the central bank. An average mortgage was provided with a 3.68 percent interest rate fixed for five years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 POLL: FINMIN KALOUSEK SHOULD QUIT: A Sanep poll for tabloid Blesk showed that 76.4 percent of Czechs want Prime Minister Petr Necas to sack Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek, and 6.2 percent mostly agree. Kalousek is under fire after police said he tried to pressure them in an investigation of an army procurement deal that is likely to bring charges against one of his party colleague. Blesk, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)