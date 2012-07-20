PRAGUE, July 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ * Finance Ministry should publish quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts on www.mfcr.cz (1200 GMT). Main points of the new outlook were released on Thursday. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== BUDGET CUTS EASING: A worsening economic outlook has prompted the Czech government, one of the least leveraged in Europe, to slow its austerity drive between now and 2015, taking advantage of record low debt yields to lighten the burden of budget cuts. Story: Related news: PHILIP MORRIS CZECH MARKET SHARE SHRINKS: Market share of Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 2.7 percentage points to 42.8 percent in the second quarter, hit by a decline in the shipments of low-margin local brands, its parent group said. Story: Related news: DEBT AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 195.2 million crowns ($9.47 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due in 2017 in the second, non-competitive round of an auctions. Story: Related news: *For TABLE on fixed rate paper *For TABLE on T-Bill KIT LEAVING PRAGUE BOURSE: KIT digital Inc said on Thursday it was relocating its corporate headquarters to New York from Prague and would delist its shares from the Prague Stock Exchange. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu hit a record low on Thursday before a referendum on whether to impeach President Traian Basescu, while Hungary's forint hit a 2-1/2 month high and extended a week-long rally driven by the start of Hungary's IMF credit talks. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: A drop in forecasts for renewables production in the region resulted in a rebound of Czech prompt prices on Thursday, while the contract for next-year deliveries went marginally up in thin trade, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.412 25.387 -0.1 0.52 vs Dollar 20.737 20.707 -0.14 -5.09 Czech Equities 909.8 909.8 0.91 -0.14 U.S. Equities 12,943.36 12,908.7 0.27 5.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA RESHUFFLING WORKERS: About 150 workers will be moved from the logistics unit at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto and will be offered a job elsewhere in the company due to lower sales in India. Pravo, page 17 SENATE SCRAPS BILL ON CURBING PENSION INDEXATION: The Senate rejected a bill on temporarily lower pension indexation, one of the government's savings measure to cut the public sector shortfall. The bill will now return to the lower house which can override the veto if the proposal is supported by 101 votes in the 200-seat lower house. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)