PRAGUE, July 23

===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================

==========================TOP NEWS===========================

CEE MARKETS: Concerns over Spain's borrowing costs hit emerging European currencies on Friday, knocking the forint and zloty off recent highs as political turmoil sent Romania's leu to a fresh all-time low.

CEE POWER: The Czech front-year contract remained steady in thin trade on Friday, while power for the next working day edged down as low wind production was offset by an increase in solar output, but a slide in consumption weighed, traders said.

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

RWE OFFICE: RWE will make a decision in mid-August on moving its back-office operations to a service center in Prague or Slovakia, a company source said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

NUCLEAR FUEL RESERVE: The Industry Ministry is looking at creating a reserve for nuclear fuel for four to five years as part of a new state energy concept, Minister Martin Kuba said. E15, page 1

FDI: Foreign direct investment rose 51 percent to 26.3 billion crowns in the first quarter, an Industry Ministry analysis showed. E15, page 5

ORCO: The number of new shares that Orco Property Group has issued could dilute its net asset value to 5.80 euros from 22.60 at end-2011, J&T Banka analyst Pavel Ryska said. Lidove Noviny, page 14