EU PAYMENTS: The European Commission will resume paying
subsidies for Czech development projects following a halt
earlier this year due to misallocation, but some programmes
remain on hold pending further scrutiny, officials said on
Monday, lifting the crown off the day's lows.
LENDING SURVEY: A first-ever Czech central bank lending
survey showed a tightening of credit for corporate and consumer
loans in the second quarter, and further tightening in most
segments is expected in the recession-hit country, the bank said
on Monday.
CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech electricity company CEZ
has picked Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the divestment of
several coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to appease
regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, it said on
Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Romania's persistent political turmoil pushed
the leu to a new record low against the euro on Monday, while in
neighbouring Hungary the forint fell as the market factored in
the chance of an interest rate cut on Tuesday.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power gained on Monday as demand
was forecast higher and renewables were expected to dip while
electricity for 2013 weakened as oil and carbon fell, traders
said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
STATE COMPANY BOARDS: The government will debate a proposal
that would set criteria for appointing officials to supervisory
boards of state companies and be overseen by commissions.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)
