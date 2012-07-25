PRAGUE, July 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic , a unit of Spain's Telefonica, second quarter results conference call (1000 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet Latvian counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis. Press conference at 1030 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== CZECH TELEFONICA Q2: Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, reported net profit down 13 percent at 1.63 billion crowns ($77.17 million) on Wednesday. Story: Related news: EURO RISK: Britain tops the list of outside economies most at risk from any worsening of the euro zone crisis because of its trade and banking links with the single currency bloc, a study by political risk think-tank Maplecroft showed on Wednesday. Countries in central Europe and Scandinavia as well as commodity-exporting African countries Ivory Coast and Mozambique are also among the 17 economies classed as being at "extreme risk", while the BRICs quartet of big emerging market nations Brazil, Russia, India and China is also highly exposed, the survey showed. Story: Related news: VEOLIA: Veolia Transdev has begun auctioning its eastern European bus services to make the French transport group more attractive to potential buyers as its co-owner Veolia Environnement seeks to exit the company altogether, two people familiar with the process told Reuters. Story: Related news: INSURANCE: Generali PPF Holding has agreed to buy Polish insurer Proama from French group Groupama, the holding group said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint recouped losses against the euro on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at the European Union's highest level, while the Romanian leu bou nced back from a n ew record low. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Low wind levels and warmer temperatures boosted Czech spot power prices on Tuesday, while the long-term electricity contract held steady, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ AVIATION: GE Aviation will begin producing two new motors at its Czech facility. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 RAILWAYS BOND: Czech Railways will used proceeds from its 300 million euro bond sold last week for investments into modernisation and buying new wagons. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 TIPSPORT BOND: The Czech central bank approved Tipsport betting agency's plan for a6.15 billion crown bond issue that will fund acquisitions. E15, page 1 PEGAS: Wood & Company brokerage raised its stake in Pegas Nonwovens, passing the 15 percent mark. E15, page 8 TRANSPORT MINISTER: Prime Minister Petr Necas gave Transport Minister Pavel Dobes until Friday to get a new car registration system operational or to resign. The system has been plagued by errors since its start, not allowing new cars to be registered. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)