PRAGUE, July 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

NET4GAS: Czech financial group KKCG will make a tentative offer for German-owned gas tranmission system operator Net4Gas, a spokesman said on Friday, and a source close to the deal said another Czech firm, EPH, remained in the running with a rival bid.

PRAGUE GAS: E.ON has made a counterbid to buy the city of Prague's stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska, turning the tables on a months-old offer from the city, which had itself wanted to take control, a spokesman for the German group said.

CEE MONEY: There is a Czech saying that goes "if brute force doesn't work, try even more brute force". And it is this path that the country's government has taken to slash its budget deficit, even as evidence shows that it is not working.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Friday, led by the forint after Hungary closed the first round of talks on IMF aid, with risk appetite boosted by pledges from European policymakers to safeguard the euro.

CEE POWER: Healthy renewable supply and slack demand due to the summer holidays hit Czech spot power on Friday while long-term prices rose along with oil after the European Central Bank pledged to protect the euro zone.

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.286 25.32 0.13 1.01 vs Dollar 20.572 20.606 0.17 -4.26 Czech Equities 895.7 895.7 0.84 -1.69 U.S. Equities 13,075.66 12,887.93 1.46 7.02

COAL DISPUTE: Czech Coal and Elektrarny Opatovice will re-start talks over coal supplies on Aug. 6. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

STORE BRANDS: Own-label brands accounted for 27 percent of retail sales last year, up from 25 percent in 2010. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

VEMEX: Vemex, a Gazprom company, wants to raise sales above 1 billion cubic metres of gas, up from 700 million last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)