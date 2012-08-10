PRAGUE, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Minutes from the August 2 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release second quarter results at 0600 GMT (www.cez.cz). News conference at 0800 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CPI: Czech consumer prices surprisingly dropped by 0.1 percent in July versus a month earlier, bringing annual inflation to 3.1 percent, the Statistics Office data showed on Thursday. Story: Related news: **C.bank comment: PPF IN RUSSIA: Czech financial group PPF sold its stake in privately owned Russian bank Nomos on Thursday, potentially paving the way for Nomos's merger with smaller local rival Otkritie Bank. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak power prices drifted apart on Thursday as the normally coupled markets split due to restrictions on cross-border supply that will limit flows to Slovakia, traders said. Story: Related news: CAPACITY: The Czech grid operator will cut cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Friday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, grid operator CEPS said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar jumped 1.6 percent after its central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday to calm markets battered by politics, while a bond tender failed in Romania as a political crisis there upset investors, putting upward pressure on yields. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: Analysts expect Romania's leu to outperform its Central European peers in the next 12 months according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday as political tensions which have knocked the currency down are seen easing towards the end of 2012. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.059 25.072 0.05 1.9 vs Dollar 20.387 20.369 -0.09 -3.32 Czech Equities 924.6 924.6 1.07 1.48 U.S. Equities 13,165.19 13,175.64 -0.08 7.76 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== T-MOBILE: Revenue for T-Mobile's Czech unit fell 3.5 percent in the first half to 13 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)