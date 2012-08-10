PRAGUE, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the August 2 governing board meeting
at 0700 GMT.
PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release second
quarter results at 0600 GMT (www.cez.cz). News conference at
0800 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CPI: Czech consumer prices surprisingly dropped by 0.1
percent in July versus a month earlier, bringing annual
inflation to 3.1 percent, the Statistics Office data showed on
Thursday.
**C.bank comment:
PPF IN RUSSIA: Czech financial group PPF sold its stake in
privately owned Russian bank Nomos on
Thursday, potentially paving the way for Nomos's merger with
smaller local rival Otkritie Bank.
CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak power prices drifted apart on
Thursday as the normally coupled markets split due to
restrictions on cross-border supply that will limit flows to
Slovakia, traders said.
CAPACITY: The Czech grid operator will cut cross-border
capacity to Slovakia on Friday due to technical restrictions as
transmission lines undergo maintenance, grid operator CEPS said
on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar jumped 1.6 percent after its
central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday to calm markets
battered by politics, while a bond tender failed in Romania as a
political crisis there upset investors, putting upward pressure
on yields.
CEE FX POLL: Analysts expect Romania's leu to outperform its
Central European peers in the next 12 months according to a
Reuters poll published on Thursday as political tensions which
have knocked the currency down are seen easing towards the end
of 2012.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.059 25.072 0.05 1.9
vs Dollar 20.387 20.369 -0.09 -3.32
Czech Equities 924.6 924.6 1.07 1.48
U.S. Equities 13,165.19 13,175.64 -0.08 7.76
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
T-MOBILE: Revenue for T-Mobile's Czech unit fell 3.5 percent
in the first half to 13 billion crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
