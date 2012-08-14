PRAGUE, Aug 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q2 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BEER BLASPHEMY: An economic downturn and a shift to healthier living has led to a small revolution for brewers in the country which gave the world Pilsner and the original Budweiser beer. Story: Related news: SEPT. DEBT ISSUANCE PLAN: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction 8 to 12 billion crowns ($392.12 million-$588.18 million) worth of domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place in September 2012. Story: Related news: CME'S CZECH UNIT TO ISSUE BONDS: CET 21 adds 70 million euros to 2017 bond. Table: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Yields on Romania's short-term debt rose on Monday, following a failed sale of two-year paper last week as domestic political tensions keep investors wary, while the forint fell before data on Tuesday that is likely to show Hungary is in recession. Story: Related news: C/A IN DEFICIT, DIRECT INVESTMENT PLUMMETS: The Czech current account showed a 9.13 billion crown ($447.51 million) deficit in June, narrower than analysts' expectations of a 11.5 billion gap, the central bank (CNB) said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power prices split on Monday with the Slovakian contract soaring above its Czech counterpart due to cross-border capacity cuts that limited flows and increased demand from countries further south, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.102 25.098 -0.02 1.73 vs Dollar 20.276 20.333 0.28 -2.76 Czech Equities 921.8 921.8 -0.5 1.17 U.S. Equities 13,169.43 13,207.95 -0.29 7.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== COAL WAR IS GOING ON: Coal miner Czech Coal has rejected a proposal by power producer Elektrarny Opatovice to settle a dispute over coal supplies. The miner wants further negotiations while the power and heat producer says Czech Coal wants a steep rise in coal prices which will come to the detriment of final consumers. E15, page 7 CAR SALES: Sales of Skoda cars in Germany (the Czech Republic's main trading partner) fell by 1.3 percent in the first seven month of the year. In July alone they plummeted by 25.7 percent. Sales of Hyundai cars made in the Czech Republic rose by 2.5 percent in Germany in the January-July period and in July alone they rose by 12.3 percent. TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, saw its sales in Germany dip by 2.7 percent in the January-July period and slump by 35.5 percent in July alone. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 TELECOM MARKET: The European Commission rejected a proposal by the Czech Telecommunication Bureau to relax regulation of the high speed internet market. That relaxation would have been good news for Telefonica Czech Republic which would have been able to stop allowing other providers using its network. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)