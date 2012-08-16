PRAGUE, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of 4.60%/18 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= SENATE VETOES CHURCH RESTITUTION BILL: The upper house of the Czech parliament vetoed on Wednesday a bill to return billions of dollars worth of confiscated church property, in a blow to one of the centre-right government's flagship policies. Story: Related news: DEMAND TAMED AT CZECH DEBT SALE: Demand fell short of expectations at a Czech bond auction on Wednesday as a sharp fall in yields, extending a recent decline prompted by safe-haven inflows and expectations for another interest rate cut, discouraged some investors. Story: Related news: CROWN FIRMS AGAIN: The Czech crown extended gains on Wednesday, firming past the psychological 25 per euro level to its strongest level since early May, thanks to investors fearful of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis pushing into emerging European countries. Story: Related news: CROSS-BOARDER GRID CAPACITY CUTS: Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for much of the day on Thursday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Expectations the Czechs could cut interest rates close to zero before the end of the year pushed bond yields there to an all-time low at an auction on Wednesday, a result of investors' search for yield that has fuelled a rally in emerging Europe. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power surged on Wednesday due to renewed demand seen after the Assumption Day holiday and forecasts of lower renewables production in the region, while long-term prices fell in what traders called an overbought market. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.926 24.972 0.18 2.42 vs Dollar 20.318 20.332 0.07 -2.97 Czech Equities 934.9 934.9 0.46 2.61 U.S. Equities 13,164.78 13,172.14 -0.06 7.75 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== MONEY FROM STATE-OWNED COMPANIES TO PROP UP BUDGET: The government approved a bill allowing it to draw cash from six state-controlled companies to improve the state budget. The cabinet expects to gain 1 billion crowns ($49.25 million)from forestry company Lesy CR this year and 4 billion each of the following two years. Other companies included are brewery Budejovicky Budvar, air traffic control RLP, the state mint, and military forestry company VLS. If the bill is expanded to cover all 25 state-run businesses the government could gain 10-15 billion crowns a year, the paper said. E15, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)