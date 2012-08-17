PRAGUE, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= SENATE VETOES VAT BILL: The upper house of Czech parliament vetoed bills on tax hikes and pension reform on Thursday, posing a threat to the centre-right cabinet's objectives to cut the deficit next year and boost savings for retirement. Story: Related news: VICE GOV TOMSIK SEES LOOSER POLICY: Delaying cutting interest rates would create the risk of the Czech central bank having to take sharper easing steps later on, Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: SECOND ROUND OF BOND SALE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 21.6 million crowns ($1.06 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. Story: Related news: *For Table on fixed-rate auction: *For Table on T-bill auction: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rose to a fresh 3-month high on Thursday, underpinned by a strong fiscal backdrop, while Hungary again raised its offer amount at a sale of 1-year debt due to strong demand. Story: Related news: CEZ ON EEX: Czech electricity company CEZ has started providing data on volumes, capacity and outages on Germany's European Energy Exchange in a bid to boost transparency, it said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power climbed on Thursday as wind generation was forecast to diminish and warmer weather in the region was expected to drive demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.926 24.972 0.18 2.42 vs Dollar 20.318 20.332 0.07 -2.97 Czech Equities 934.9 934.9 0.46 2.61 U.S. Equities 13,164.78 13,172.14 -0.06 7.75 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PM NECAS: RECESSION RESULT OF PEOPLE'S BAD MOOD: Prime Minister Petr Necas said in an interview the reason for the Czech Republic's protracted recession is that there is "economic bad mood" among people. It was also partly due to a drop in government consumption and a result of the government austerity measures. He said he wondered whether the better economic performance in neighbouring countries was a result of ther higher budget deficits. He also said that failing to approve the planned hike in both VAT rates to 15 and 21 percent would mean an 18 billion crown shortage in the budget. This would be a bad signal that would dramatically raise Czech Republic's debt servicing costs, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 PM ON VAT, RESTITUTION BILLS VETOS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said that officially the coalition had 100 seats in the 200-seat lower house. But he added the coalition can secure as many votes as needed to override the vetoes. A majority of at least 101 votes is needed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)