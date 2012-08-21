PRAGUE, Aug 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown neared a 16-week high on Monday, drawing technical buying on the view it is undervalued relative to its peers in the region, while the Romanian leu fell after a failed debt tender and on political uncertainty. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices jumped on Monday as a heat wave fuelled demand and renewable supply in the region decreased while Cal '13 baseolad gained along with oil and gas, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.802 24.834 0.13 2.91 vs Dollar 20.04 20.115 0.37 -1.56 Czech Equities 938.9 938.9 -0.97 3.05 U.S. Equities 13,271.64 13,275.2 -0.03 8.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== TATRA: Police took the American Ronald Adams, CEO of Tatra truckmaker, into custody on charges of bribery. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2 CAR PRODUCTION: Czech car production was up 3.6 percent in the January-July period to around 740,000 vehicles. E15, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)