PRAGUE, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CEE MARKETS: The leu inched up on Tuesday after a Romanian
court ruling returned suspended President Traian Basescu to
power, while gains for the euro helped the forint and the Czech
crown strengthen through key technical levels.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for a surge of wind generation in the
region dragged Czech prompt power lower on Tuesday while
long-term prices rose as other fuels and carbon gained, traders
said.
EUA: The Czech Republic will sell around 2 million EU
Allowances (EUAs) in two auctions over the next eight months
instead of a single sale originally scheduled for September, a
Czech government official said, a move that may ease short term
supply pressure in the EU carbon market.
ARREST: Czech police have arrested the American boss of
truckmaker Tatra on charges of bribery, a company spokesman said
on Tuesday, the latest step in an anti-corruption drive which
has seen several ministers and senior government officials
facing charges.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.77 24.74 -0.12 3.03
vs Dollar 19.887 19.806 -0.41 -0.79
Czech Equities 950.5 950.5 1.24 4.32
U.S. Equities 13,203.58 13,271.64 -0.51 8.07
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
TEMELIN GUARANTEES: In a review of the Industry Ministry's
draft state energy concept, which proposes price guarantees for
CEZ's Temelin expansion, the Finance Ministry said a
sharp drop in prices would "strongly burden" the state budget.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
EU FUNDS: The European Commission sent 9.3 billion crowns to
the Czech Republic in August, the first funds after the renewal
of programmes that had been stopped due to oversight concerns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)