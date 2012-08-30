PRAGUE, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
=========================== EVENTS ============================
PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to
release second quarter results.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond
auction.
PRAGUE - Second round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction.
PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.
=========================MORNING NEWS==========================
PEGAS CORE TOUCH ABOVE FCAST: Czech synthetic textiles maker
Pegas Nonwovens reported a 15.2 percent rise in core
quarterly earnings, helped by higher output thanks to a new
production line.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
PPF UPS EPH STAKE: Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr
Kellner, the country's richest man, will inject fresh capital
and raise its stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a
multi-billion euro acquisition drive.
YIELDS AT NEW RECORD LOWS: Czech bond yields hit record lows
at an auction on Wednesday, with demand boosted by local bidders
and low returns deterring some foreign investors.
*For TABLES:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint hit one-month lows against
the euro on Wednesday, with the Hungarian unit under pressure
after its central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday, while the
possible expiry of option deals at the end of the month hurt
Polish currency.
CEE POWER: Czech forward prices dipped on Wednesday due to
falling prices for oil and gas, while day-ahead power in the
region was supported by forecasts for a sharp decline in
renewable generation, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.782 24.8 0.07 2.99
vs Dollar 19.754 19.796 0.21 -0.11
Czech Equities 938.3 938.3 -0.51 2.99
U.S. Equities 13,107.48 13,102.99 0.03 7.28
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
GOVT DEPUTY REJECTS SPECULATION ON GOVT FALL: Civic Democrat
deputy Petr Tluchor said he did not plan to topple the
government because he disagreed with a planned hike in the value
added tax (VAT). The parliament is set to have a final vote on
the tax increase next week. Tluchor said it was true that he
consider the tax hike bad and against ODS programme but he added
he did not understand why the vote on it was linked with a
government existence.
"I do not understand why a government led by ODS should fall
because of not approving a package that is against ODS's
programme...," he said.
Prime Minister Petr Necas has said there was no reason for
the government to continue if it cannot put together the 2013
budget with a deficit of 2.9 percent/GDP, which he said was
impossible without the increase in VAT.
Tluchor said he had not decided yet how to vote on the
package.
Pravo, page 4
RETURN OF CHURCH PROPERTY: President Vaclav Klaus asked
Prime Minister Petr Necas to give him his "personal guarantee"
that the church restitution bill does not breach the cut-off
date of Feb. 25 1948. That date marks the beginning of the rule
of the communists in the former Czechoslovakia who seized
private property, including that of churches.
Klaus said Necas' personal guarantee was "significant" for
his potential signing of the bill.
If that date was breached, it would have fatal consequences
for the status of private ownership in the country and third
parties in the Czech Republic and from abroad could make
property claims against the Czech state, Klaus said.
Pravo, page 4
