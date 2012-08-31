PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July money supply data at 0800 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
2ND ROUND OF BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold
98.08 million crowns ($4.98 million) worth of variable-rate
government bonds due in 2017 in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell to a one-month low on
Thursday, leading a drop in central European currencies, after
data showed growth in the region's largest economy slowed
sharply, coming in half a percentage point lower than expected.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to
forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while
the forwards edged down tracking fuels lower, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.869 24.878 0.04 2.65
vs Dollar 19.875 19.896 0.11 -0.72
Czech Equities 938.6 938.6 0.03 3.02
U.S. Equities 13,000.71 13,107.48 -0.81 6.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
HARVEST: The Agrarian Chamber expects a 29 percent annual
drop in grain harvest this year, mainly due to dry weather.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
CEZ'S COAL-FIRED PLANTS: Today is the deadline for bids for
the five coal-burning power station that CEZ plans
to sell as part of a plan to appease regulators and end
long-running coal price disputes.
A CEZ spokesman said a final decision on next steps in the
sale will be agreed by the end of 2012.
The paper said privately owned companies Czech Coal and EPH
are bidding for lignite-burning Chvaletice and Pocerady. Mining
company Sokolovska Uhelna is bidding for the Tisova plant while
miner NWR is bidding for hard coal-fired Detmarovice.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
