PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July money supply data at 0800 GMT. ==========================TOP NEWS============================= 2ND ROUND OF BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 98.08 million crowns ($4.98 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due in 2017 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell to a one-month low on Thursday, leading a drop in central European currencies, after data showed growth in the region's largest economy slowed sharply, coming in half a percentage point lower than expected. CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while the forwards edged down tracking fuels lower, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.869 24.878 0.04 2.65 vs Dollar 19.875 19.896 0.11 -0.72 Czech Equities 938.6 938.6 0.03 3.02 U.S. Equities 13,000.71 13,107.48 -0.81 6.41 ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== HARVEST: The Agrarian Chamber expects a 29 percent annual drop in grain harvest this year, mainly due to dry weather. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 CEZ'S COAL-FIRED PLANTS: Today is the deadline for bids for the five coal-burning power station that CEZ plans to sell as part of a plan to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes. A CEZ spokesman said a final decision on next steps in the sale will be agreed by the end of 2012. The paper said privately owned companies Czech Coal and EPH are bidding for lignite-burning Chvaletice and Pocerady. Mining company Sokolovska Uhelna is bidding for the Tisova plant while miner NWR is bidding for hard coal-fired Detmarovice. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15