PRAGUE, Sept 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q2 real wage data at 0700 GMT.
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August at 0730 GMT.
End-August budget balance data.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
========================MORNING NEWS===========================
LIZAL: NO FX INTERVENTIONS, NO QE: The Czech crown is
expected to hold steady rather than firm significantly, and the
central bank should not intervene in the foreign exchange
market, daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted central banker Lubomir
Lizal as saying.
Table: Related news
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit for 2012
could be up to 10 percent higher than the current 105 billion
crown estimate due to a potential delay of European Union
funds, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.
Table: Related news
MACRO POLL: One extra working day in July this year probably
pushed headline Czech industrial output into positive territory,
a Reuters poll showed on Friday, obscuring what analysts said
was falling demand both at home and from abroad.
Table: Related news
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Friday
as the prospect of lower interest rates weighed on demand in the
region's markets, while the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
did not signal monetary easing there in a key speech.
Story: Related news:
MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year at the end of July,
after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday on forecasts for lower wind power output, while the
forward curve gained slightly, tracking oil and carbon prices
higher, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.862 24.9 0.15 2.67
vs Dollar 19.756 19.743 -0.07 -0.12
Czech Equities 952 952 1.43 4.49
U.S. Equities 13,090.84 13,000.71 0.69 7.15
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ IN ALBANIA: The relationship between Czech utility
and the Albanian government is getting intense as
the country's authorities are asking CEZ to pay an additional
tax of 23 million euros (around 575 million Czech crowns) while
Albania's state administration owes CEZ more than 1 billion
crowns on unpaid electricity bills.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)