PRAGUE, Sept 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q2 real wage data at 0700 GMT.
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August at 0730 GMT.
End-August budget balance data.

========================MORNING NEWS===========================
LIZAL: NO FX INTERVENTIONS, NO QE: The Czech crown is expected to hold steady rather than firm significantly, and the central bank should not intervene in the foreign exchange market, daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted central banker Lubomir Lizal as saying.

==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit for 2012 could be up to 10 percent higher than the current 105 billion crown estimate due to a potential delay of European Union funds, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.

MACRO POLL: One extra working day in July this year probably pushed headline Czech industrial output into positive territory, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, obscuring what analysts said was falling demand both at home and from abroad.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Friday as the prospect of lower interest rates weighed on demand in the region's markets, while the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve did not signal monetary easing there in a key speech.

MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year at the end of July, after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed.

CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts for lower wind power output, while the forward curve gained slightly, tracking oil and carbon prices higher, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.862 24.9 0.15 2.67
vs Dollar 19.756 19.743 -0.07 -0.12
Czech Equities 952 952 1.43 4.49
U.S. Equities 13,090.84 13,000.71 0.69 7.15

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ IN ALBANIA: The relationship between Czech utility and the Albanian government is getting intense as the country's authorities are asking CEZ to pay an additional tax of 23 million euros (around 575 million Czech crowns) while Albania's state administration owes CEZ more than 1 billion crowns on unpaid electricity bills. Lidove Noviny, page 1