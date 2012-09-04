PRAGUE, Sept 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until September 27).
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BUDGET: The Czech 2013 budget draft calls for a central
state deficit of 100 billion crowns ($5.08 billion), the
smallest gap since the global financial crisis began, newspaper
Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.
TAX VOTE: Czech President Vaclav Klaus urged parliament on
Monday to reject tax hikes in a vote this week that was intended
to reassure investors but instead m a y shatter the cabinet.
BUDGET DATA: The Czech central state budget showed a 67.02
billion czech crown deficit at the end of August, a lower result
than a 87.27 billion deficit a year ago, thanks to higher tax
revenues And lower spending, the Finance Ministry said on
Monday.
CEE PMI: Europe's festering debt crisis and weak domestic
demand pushed Czech and Polish manufacturing into contraction
for the fifth month running in August, boding ill for the
emerging eastern EU's chances of pulling out of a slide by the
end of the year.
**For INSTANT VIEW on Czech data:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened and
government bonds firmed a touch on Monday after data showing a
shrinking manufacturing sector underpinned expectations of
monetary easing in the region.
CEZ PLANT SALES: CEZ's Detmarovice operation is
the most popular of five coal-fired power plants put up for sale
by the Czech electricity group, attracting 12 bidders, a weekly
magazine reported on Monday.
SHALE GAS: Czech Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa on
Monday proposed a moratorium on shale gas exploration licences
until June 2014 to provide time for the government to put new
legislation in place.
CEE POWER: Czech power futures rose on Monday, driven higher
by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead to the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.86 24.867 0.03 2.68
vs Dollar 19.696 19.767 0.36 0.18
Czech Equities 948.7 948.7 -0.35 4.13
U.S. Equities 13,090.84 13,000.71 0.69 7.15
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
TAX VOTE: Up to 10 lower deputies from Prime Minister Petr
Necas's party could vote against the government's tax plan in
parliament. A group of "rebels" is considering vote for the
change to value-added tax rates but changing the numbers later,
the paper said.
Necas has said a vote against the tax plans could mean the
end of his government halfway through its term.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech Coal has offered 14-16 billion crowns
for CEZ's Pocerady plant, depending on the amount
and prices of CO2 allowances. For the Chvaletice plant, Czech
Coal is offering a little less than 10 billion crowns.
CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October
and would decide by year-end which plants to sell under a
divestment plan to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a
long dispute with a supplier over coal prices.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
UNIPETROL: The newspaper said there are fears in Poland
about an attempt to nationalise some of the refineries owned by
PKN Orlen through its Czech unit Unipetrol
. The worry stems from Industry Minister Martin
Kuba's intention of creating a strong integrated company. Kuba
said he was not intending any nationalisation.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
