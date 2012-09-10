PRAGUE, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August unemployment data at 0700 GMT.
August inflation data at 0700 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in October of 2012.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
PM SEES COMPROMISE ON TAXES: The Czech government can
compromise with a group of rebel ruling lawmakers over a law
crucial to its budget consolidation goals and avoid its collapse
in a confidence vote later this autumn, Prime Minister Petr
Necas said.
Story: Related news
CONTINUED RECESSION CONFIRMED: The Czech economy shrank by
0.2 percent in the second quarter from the previous three-month
period, confirming a preliminary estimate of a third
quarterly.contraction, the statistics office final data showed.
Story: Related news
* For C.bank comment:
FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Friday its
foreign exchange reserves had dipped to 31.62 billion euros at
the end of August, from a revised 31.82 billion at the end of
the previous month.
Story: Related news
GRAIN HARVEST: The Czech Republic's grain harvest this year
is estimated at 5.69 million tonnes, down by 0.4 percent from an
estimate made in July, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on
Friday in its third crop estimate this season.
Story: Related news
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint rebounded against the euro on
Friday, joining a rise in Central European currencies after
disappointing U.S. jobs data raised expectations the
FederalReserve will pump more money into the economy to spur
growth.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power for the next working day
rose on Friday due to forecasts for a sharp decline in wind
generation in the region as long-term prices followed oil
higher, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.532 24.536 0.02 3.97
vs Dollar 19.191 19.16 -0.16 2.74
Czech Equities 968.4 968.4 1.73 6.29
U.S. Equities 13,306.64 13,292 0.11 8.91
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
RISK OF PROVISIONAL BUDGET: There is the risk the Czech
Republic may have to have a provisional budget next year,
whether for one day or several weeks, if lawmakers do not agree
on a rise in the two value added tax (VAT) rates to 15 and 21
percent, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Without the agreement,
both rates will merge at 17.5 percent, and the budget deficit
would rise by 24 billion crowns ($1.25 billion) next year.
Pravo, page 2
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)