PRAGUE, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

BOOTLEG ALCOHOL KILLS: Eight people have died in the Czech Republic after drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing methanol, police and media said on Tuesday, in the worst case of fatal alcohol poisoning in the country in at least 30 years.

BIDDERS FOR 4G NETWORKS: Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new player.

WESTINGHOUSE GETTING READY FOR TEMELIN DEAL: Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse has struck a deal with privately-held Czech company Hutni Montaze to cooperate on a potential deal to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic.

C/A BROALY IN LINE: The Czech current account showed a 11.5 billion crown ($598.76 million) deficit in July, slightly narrower than analysts' expectations of a 12.0 billion gap, the central bank (CNB) said.

CEZ RESTARTED TEMELIN UNIT 1: Czech power group CEZ said on Tuesday the Unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear power plant was restarted and will resume power generation by the end of the week.

CROWN AT 1-YR PEAK: The Czech crown rose to a one-year high versus the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in central Europe due to a rise in the euro.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a one-year high to lead emerging European currencies on Tuesday, while Hungarian bonds firmed with positioning in the region before a key U.S. monetary policy meeting that could boost demand for emerging market assets.

CEE POWER: Prices of next-day power for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary rose on the first day of the markets' coupling driven by forecasts for less renewable production in the region, traders said.

NINTH PERSON DIES OF METHANOL POISONING: Another person died last night in a Znojmo hospital in the south-east of the country after consuming bootleg alcohol containing methanol, being the ninth victim in the worse case of fatal alcohol poisoning in the Czech Republic over the last 30 years.

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)