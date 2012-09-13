PRAGUE, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BANKING UNION OPPOSED BY EASTERN COUNTRIES: An EU proposal to give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee euro zone banks received negative responses from some non-euro zone governments on Wednesday because of concerns that the new rules could weaken their banks. Story: Related news: GOVT DECLARES PARTIAL BAN ON HARD LIQUOR SALES: The Czech government banned hard liquor sales by street vendors on Wednesday after a sixteenth person died from drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing methanol in the country's worst case of alcohol-related deaths in decades. Story: Related news: NECAS' FEARS: The Czech government's insistence on pursuing its deficit-slashing agenda at any cost, including its own collapse, is based on the questionable fear that markets will punish one of the EU's best run economies for any sign of fiscal slippage. Story: Related news: CO2 PERMITS SALE: The Czech Republic will sell 1 million EU carbon permits on Oct. 11 on German bourse European Energy Exchange (EEX), the Czech Republic's government said in a statement. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated in late trade on Wednesday, led by the Polish zloty, as impetus from Germany's go-ahead for the euro zone's new rescue fund faded, with markets awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power dipped on Wednesday with prices converging for the second straight day since the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary began combining their day ahead markets, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== BANKING UNION: Chief Executive at Komercni Banka Henri Bonnet said he understood the sceptical stance of the Czech central bank regarding plans for the European banking union. He said concerns over capital outflows from Czech banks, mostly owned by euro zone lenders, to their parents could be eased if local regulators implemented a maximum limit on banks' exposure to their parent groups at a specific time. Bonnet also said the surplus of deposits relative to loans in Czech banks continued to rise since the Lehman Brothers fall, which was a reason for confidence in the Czech economy. In the middle-term horizon, Komercni will pay dividends in the range of 60-70 percent of net profit, he also said. Hospodarske Noviny, Banking supplement, page 2 DISPUTE WITH VOLKSWAGEN: An arbitration court ruled the Czech government, represented by company Prisko, must pay Volkswagen 300 million crowns ($15.83 million) as a compensation for a loss the German car maker suffered during the privatisation of Czech Skoda Auto that it now owns. Prisko will appeal the decision. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns) ($1 = 18.9506 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)