PRAGUE, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BANKING UNION OPPOSED BY EASTERN COUNTRIES: An EU proposal
to give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee euro
zone banks received negative responses from some non-euro zone
governments on Wednesday because of concerns that the new rules
could weaken their banks.
GOVT DECLARES PARTIAL BAN ON HARD LIQUOR SALES: The Czech
government banned hard liquor sales by street vendors on
Wednesday after a sixteenth person died from drinking bootleg
vodka and rum containing methanol in the country's worst case of
alcohol-related deaths in decades.
NECAS' FEARS: The Czech government's insistence on pursuing
its deficit-slashing agenda at any cost, including its own
collapse, is based on the questionable fear that markets will
punish one of the EU's best run economies for any sign of fiscal
slippage.
CO2 PERMITS SALE: The Czech Republic will sell 1 million EU
carbon permits on Oct. 11 on German bourse European Energy
Exchange (EEX), the Czech Republic's government said in a
statement.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated in late
trade on Wednesday, led by the Polish zloty, as impetus from
Germany's go-ahead for the euro zone's new rescue fund faded,
with markets awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
decision.
CEE POWER: Central European spot power dipped on Wednesday
with prices converging for the second straight day since the
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary began combining their day
ahead markets, traders said.
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
BANKING UNION: Chief Executive at Komercni Banka
Henri Bonnet said he understood the sceptical stance of the
Czech central bank regarding plans for the European banking
union. He said concerns over capital outflows from Czech banks,
mostly owned by euro zone lenders, to their parents could be
eased if local regulators implemented a maximum limit on banks'
exposure to their parent groups at a specific time.
Bonnet also said the surplus of deposits relative to loans
in Czech banks continued to rise since the Lehman Brothers fall,
which was a reason for confidence in the Czech economy.
In the middle-term horizon, Komercni will pay dividends in
the range of 60-70 percent of net profit, he also said.
Hospodarske Noviny, Banking supplement, page 2
DISPUTE WITH VOLKSWAGEN: An arbitration court ruled the
Czech government, represented by company Prisko, must pay
Volkswagen 300 million crowns ($15.83 million) as a
compensation for a loss the German car maker suffered during the
privatisation of Czech Skoda Auto that it now owns. Prisko will
appeal the decision.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)