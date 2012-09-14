PRAGUE, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q2 government debt figures at 0700 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Thursday as investors waited for comments from a key U.S. Fed meeting, led by the forint of Hungary where the central bank's governor confirmed a deep split among monetary policy makers. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power fell on Thursday on a surge of wind power in the region as the price in Hungary diverged slightly from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== REBELLIOUS DEPUTIES: Six rebellious deputies of the Czech ruling Civic Democratic party (ODS) who defected last week during a vote on a crucial tax bill causing a political crisis, unveiled their demands in a joint statement. They want the value added tax rates (VAT) stay unchanged at 14 percent and 20 percent or merge at 17.5 percent as of next year as assumed in the current law, rather than a 1 percentage point increase in both rates assumed in the rejected bill. They want proceeds from privatisations, rather then tax hikes, to finance the planned pension reform and church property restitution. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 CONFIDENCE VOTE: After the lower house of the parliament voted down the package including a VAT increase needed to put together the budget, Necas vowed he would submit the law again and link it with a confidence vote in his government. Most constitutional lawyers agree that the confidence vote should be linked with an approval of the tax package in the third reading. In this case, the cabinet would only need a majority of present deputies. A smaller number of lawyers say it should be tied with the vote overriding a potential Senate veto. The government would then need an absolute majority of 101 votes. The communists want to block the vote on the package for three months, which would mean the automatic fall of the government. It would need the support of the main leftist party the Social Democrats (CSSD). CSSD is considering it. However its chief Bohuslav Sobotka said a three-month filibustering would mean there would be no 2013 budget and his party did not want a provisional budget. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)