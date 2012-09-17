PRAGUE, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech Republic indefinitely banned all
sales of liquor with more than 20 percent alcohol on Friday
after 19 people died from drinking bootleg vodka and rum
containing poisonous methanol.
POLISH BAN: Poland has banned the sale of strong drink from
the Czech Republic after 19 deaths attributed to the consumption
of bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol in the
neighbouring country, health authorities said on Sunday.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit one-month highs as central
European currencies tracked solid gains in the euro after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary
stimulus.
CEE POWER: CEE day ahead electricity fell slightly on
Friday, trading above Germany for a second straight day as the
Hungarian price diverged from that of the Czech Republic and
Slovakia, traders said.
DAVIS CUP: World number six Tomas Berdych completed a clean
sweep of wins against Argentina to lead Czech Republic into the
Davis Cup final against holders Spain on Sunday.
PILSEN STEEL: Investment group KKCG will offer bankrupt
Pilsen Steel, which employs around 900, about 250 million crowns
in financing.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PROHIBITION: Jan Becher company, one of the largest Czech
liquor producers and a unit of drinks maker Pernod Ricard, will
likely halt for now production for the Czech market for now
after the state indefinitely banned the sale of hard alcohol
following a spate of deaths related to bootleg liquor.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
