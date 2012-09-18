PRAGUE, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Conference Basel III with CNB's board member Eva Zamrazilova (0700 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament starts a session. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= C.BANK GOV SINGER: Czech monetary policy will likely be looser than the central bank has forecast and the board has a range of policy tools at its disposal, bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA CR: Czech telecoms firm Ceske Radiokomunikace is suing Telefonica Czech Republic for 3.1 billion crowns ($167 million) for abusing its dominant position, Telefonica CR said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Monday, giving up some of the gains that have been induced by both the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve promising to pump fresh money into global markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: CEE power prices rose on Monday, boosted by lower supply in the region that offset a forecast rise in renewable generation, traders said. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: Czech power group CEZ will disconnect Unit 1 at the Temelin nucelar power station on Monday night for three days due to minor repair works on the cooling system of the generator. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ IN SLOVAKIA: CEZ is backing away from plans to take part in the construction of two nuclear power units in Slovakia, according to sources. A spokesman told the paper the company was still working on a feasibility study. E15, page 1 LIQUOR BAN: Pernod Ricard's Czech drinks company Jan Becher has turned to the European Commission over the country's hard alcohol ban, arguing it is against EU rules. The country banned liquor to battle a growing number of deaths from bootleg booze containing methanol. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)