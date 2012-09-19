PRAGUE, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate 2013 budget and a ban on hard liquor sales (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PIPELINE DEAL: Czech state-owned oil transport company Mero is to buy from Royal Dutch Shell a minority stake in the TAL pipeline that brings oil from the Italian port of Trieste, a senior government official said. Story: Related news: FURTHER LOOSENING: The Czech central bank has a range of tools beyond interest rates it could use to ease policy further in light of weak demand and growth, Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper interview, driving the crown currency sharply lower. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell 1 percent on Tuesday, showing its biggest one-day loss in three months and leading a drop in central European currencies after the country's central bank signalled it may use tools beyond interest rates to loosen policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: CEE power prices rose on Tuesday on a forecast for falling solar power generation and lower temperatures in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES: The average interest rate on a mortgage loan fell to an all time low of 3.55 percent in August from 3.59 percent in July. www.ctk.cz LIQUOR SALES: The government is preparing to resume sales of save hard alcohol within days after a ban started on Friday. Pravo, page 1 AUSTERITY: Six rebellious government deputies supported the package of tax hikes, including a raise in the VAT, in the first reading but said they would not support it in the following readings unless it is changed. The second reading is scheduled for Oct. 23 and until then changes in the package may be made to compromise with the rebels. The six parliamentarians prefer privatising state property to help fill the budget gap rather than increasing taxes. A task force will be created within the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) to find a compromise. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 CARS: Car production rose by 2.2 percent in the first eight months of the year to 804,152 units after rising by 4 percent in the first seven months. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)