PRAGUE, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Health Ministry to hold briefing on latest in
efforts to find source of bootleg booze laced with poisonous
methanol that has killed or hospitalised dozens (0930 GMT).
Related news:
PRAGUE - Trade unions hold press conference to comment on
2013 state budget draft and economic outlook (0830 GMT).
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech government imposed an immediate ban
on all exports of hard liquor on Thursday following the deaths
of 23 people from methyl alcohol poisoning, Prime Minister Petr
Necas said.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect
of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary
policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom
about the economic outlook put other emerging European
currencies under pressure.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: CEE day ahead power fell on Thursday due to a
drop in demand ahead of the weekend and expectations of more
supply in the region as the spot price traded above Germany,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.907 24.901 -0.02 2.5
vs Dollar 19.163 19.234 0.37 2.88
Czech Equities 955.6 955.6 -1.12 4.88
U.S. Equities 13,596.93 13,577.96 0.14 11.29
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
GERMAN ENERGY FIRMS: RWE is testing interest in
selling its project for a gas-fired power plant, a spokesman
said, while E.ON is offering its Otrokovice heating
plant for sale, according to sources. The paper said the German
energy firms are planning to limit their activity in the Czech
market. RWE's spokesman denied this.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
POLLS: Support for the second largest government TOP09 fell
to a two-year low of 8.5 percent. The opposition Social
Democrats would win with 31.5 percent.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)