==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BOOTLEG BOOZE SOURCE FOUND: Czech police have arrested two
men suspected of distributing bootleg alcohol containing
methanol that has killed 25 people this month and put dozens in
hospital, some suffering blindness.
PRESIDENT UNDERMINES PM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus vetoed
the government's pension reforms on Monday, the latest in a
series of moves that undermine the prime minister and could
bring his fragile coalition down.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies lost ground on
Monday, driven down by a weaker euro and the possibility of rate
cuts in the Czech Republic and Hungary this week to boost their
ailing economies.
BULGARIA TO SELL STAKES IN CEZ DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES:
Bulgaria will put up for sale its 33 percent stakes in two
Bulgarian power distribution companies controlled by Czech power
utility CEZ in November, after the financial
regulator approved the sale documents.
CEE POWER: Czech power futures fell on Monday with the
benchmark Cal '13 contract hitting a two-month low on worries of
low future energy demand in an uncertain economy and
expectations for a warm start to winter, traders said.
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
ALCOHOL SALES AND EXPORTS: The Finance Ministry is ready to
allow alcohol producers to spread out in time tax deposits or
delay some payments as a way of compensating them for the ban of
hard liquor sales.
Agriculture Minister Petr Bendl will propose to relax the
ban on sales and exports of hard liquor. After meeting EU
Commissioner John Dalli, Bendl said he had a feeling the
European Commission would not object.
Pravo, page 3
EX-CENTRAL BANKER ON MONETARY POLICY: Former Czech central
bank Vice Governor Ludek Niedermayer said the only thing that
would now help the Czech economy would be a sharp depreciation
of the crown. A combination of a strengthening crown and an
economic contraction is the last thing we should want, he said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
LABOUR COSTS: Czech labour costs are the third highest in
central Europe after Austria and Slovenia, a study by Austrian
consultancy TPA Horwath showed. Of the total labour cost, a
Czech worker receives 57 percent on average, compared with 55
percent in Slovenia and 51 percent in Austria.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)