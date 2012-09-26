PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to discussing easing the ban on hard liquor sales (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CZECHS CAN LOSE UP TO EUR 1 BLN MAY IN EU FUNDS: The Czech Republic could lose out on as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in EU funds, its Development Ministry said, after Brussels halted payments earlier this year due to worries over poor supervision and abuse. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT UNDERMINES PM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus vetoed the government's pension reforms on Monday, the latest in a series of moves that undermine the prime minister and could bring his fragile coalition down. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint was weaker but stable against the euro after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point on Tuesday to support a weak economy in a move that matched market expectations but surprised analysts. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day ahead power gained on Tuesday on forecasts for lower renewable generation in the region while spot prices in Hungary outpaced those of its peers after the grid operator reported two unplanned outages, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.948 24.903 -0.18 2.34 vs Dollar 19.39 19.208 -0.95 1.73 Czech Equities 963.91 963.91 0.35 5.8 U.S. Equities 13,457.55 13,558.92 -0.75 10.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PLANS FOR EASING ALCOHOL SALES BAN: The health ministry is proposing to give businesses 60 days to acquire a certificate of origin for their alcohol. They will have to destroy all the liquor for which they will not be able to obtain the certificate. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)