PRAGUE, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August money supply data at 0800 GMT. Q2 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. Eighteen out of 21 economists in a Reuters expect the bank to trim its key two-week repo rate by half to an all-time low of 0.25 percent. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1230 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT APPROVES BUDGET: The Czech government approved its 2013 state budget draft on Wednesday, a government source said, aiming to cut the deficit below 3 percent of GDP for the first time since the financial crisis began, but faces a battle to win parliament's nod. Story: Related news: ALCOHOL BAN EASED: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to ease a ban on the sale and export of spirits after police found the source behind the spread of deadly bootleg booze that has killed 26 people. Story: Related news: CENTRAL BANKERS REMARKS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is likely to trim interest rates to a record low when it meets on Thursday to bolster demand in the shrinking economy, but analysts believe it will probably refrain from introducing non-standard easing measures for now. Story: Related news: CIGARETTE TAX HIKE: The Czech lower house approved a tax rise on cigarettes and tobacco on Wednesday, a move that will raise 1.4 billion crowns ($72.81 million) for next year's budget while softening the price jump needed to meet EU norms by 2014. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Wednesday with Hungary's forint leading losses on expectations its central bank may ease monetary policy further after Tuesday's rate cut to help the struggling economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: CEE day-ahead power fell on Wednesday on forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while long-term prices fell as worries about the euro zone weighed on fuels, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.945 24.957 0.05 2.35 vs Dollar 19.344 19.431 0.45 1.97 Czech Equities 944.14 944.14 -2.05 3.63 U.S. Equities 13,413.51 13,457.55 -0.33 9.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ TO SELL DETMAROVICE: An unnamed source from CEZ top management told the daily the power group was likely to sell only one of its power plants, the hard coal-burning Detmarovice station, as part of effort to meet EU regulatory demands. CEZ has signals from the European Commission that selling only one plant would be enough to meet the regulatory rules, the sources said. Up to 5 bidders may bid. The deadline for filing bids is the end of the next week, the sources also said. Lidove Noviny, page 13 TAXATION OF ALCOHOL: Health Minister Leos Heger said alcohol was too cheap in the Czech Republic and its price should be higher to stop underage drinking. He said it would make sense to increase the excise tax on alcohol by a fifth, which would raise the overall price of hard liquor by about 10 percent. Deputy Finance Minister Ladislav Mincic said he was skeptical the tax hike would work. In 2010 when the tax was last increased, there was not much of an improvement in state revenues and it boosted the black market, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)