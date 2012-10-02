PRAGUE, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= EUROBOND: The Czech Republic took advantage of record low yields to raise funds for 2013, surprising markets with a 750 million euro ($968 million) reopening of a 10-year Eurobond . Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 71.4 billion crown ($3.65 billion) deficit at the end of September, narrower than a 105.1 billion deficit a year ago, mainly thanks to higher tax receipts, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Story: Related news: VOTE: Czechs will hold their first presidential election on Jan. 11 and 12 to replace outgoing eurosceptic leader Vaclav Klaus, the speaker of the upper house of parliament said on Monday. Story: Related news: ING OPERATIONS: Dutch bank ING is closing Central and Eastern European equities operations and scrapping corporate banking jobs in London, with the loss of around 130 jobs, the company said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE PMI: Central European manufacturing shrank in September, signalling a deeper than feared recession in the Czech Republic and a slowdown in Poland that economists said authorities should counter with new stimulus measures. Story: Related news: ** INSTANT VIEW on Czech PMI: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday, led by the Polish zloty as it tracked a recovery in the euro and following a mixed batch of purchasing manager surveys that showed Hungary's economy had picked up. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on lower supply due to a number of unplanned outages as renewable levels in the region held steady, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.07 25.054 -0.06 1.86 vs Dollar 19.412 19.4 -0.06 1.62 Czech Equities 967.68 967.68 1.5 6.21 U.S. Equities 13,515.11 13,437.13 0.58 10.62 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== RESERVES: A Finance Ministry spokesman said the state will raise reserves by at least 35 billion crowns ($1.79 billion) this year instead of keeping them steady. The state sold 750 million euros in eurobonds on Monday (see EUROBOND story above). E15, page 1 GOVT: Labour Minister Jaromir Drabek said he was not yet considering resigning after his deputy was arrested on charges of bribery along with the head of the ministry's IT division. The newspaper said the arrests were a blow for the government weeks before regional elections. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 BANKRUPTCY: Forestry company Less declared bankruptcy with 3 billion crowns in debts, including hundreds of millions owed to major banks like Erste unit Ceska Sporitelna and Societe Generale unit Komercni Banka. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 STEEL: Pilsen Steel has started up production again, but will reduce its 900-strong workforce to 750. Pravo, page 8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)