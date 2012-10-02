PRAGUE, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
EUROBOND: The Czech Republic took advantage of record low
yields to raise funds for 2013, surprising markets with a 750
million euro ($968 million) reopening of a 10-year Eurobond
.
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 71.4 billion
crown ($3.65 billion) deficit at the end of September, narrower
than a 105.1 billion deficit a year ago, mainly thanks to higher
tax receipts, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
VOTE: Czechs will hold their first presidential election on
Jan. 11 and 12 to replace outgoing eurosceptic leader Vaclav
Klaus, the speaker of the upper house of parliament said on
Monday.
ING OPERATIONS: Dutch bank ING is closing Central
and Eastern European equities operations and scrapping corporate
banking jobs in London, with the loss of around 130 jobs, the
company said on Monday.
CEE PMI: Central European manufacturing shrank in September,
signalling a deeper than feared recession in the Czech Republic
and a slowdown in Poland that economists said authorities should
counter with new stimulus measures.
** INSTANT VIEW on Czech PMI:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday,
led by the Polish zloty as it tracked a recovery in the euro and
following a mixed batch of purchasing manager surveys that
showed Hungary's economy had picked up.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on lower
supply due to a number of unplanned outages as renewable levels
in the region held steady, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.07 25.054 -0.06 1.86
vs Dollar 19.412 19.4 -0.06 1.62
Czech Equities 967.68 967.68 1.5 6.21
U.S. Equities 13,515.11 13,437.13 0.58 10.62
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
RESERVES: A Finance Ministry spokesman said the state will
raise reserves by at least 35 billion crowns ($1.79 billion)
this year instead of keeping them steady. The state sold 750
million euros in eurobonds on Monday (see EUROBOND story above).
E15, page 1
GOVT: Labour Minister Jaromir Drabek said he was not yet
considering resigning after his deputy was arrested on charges
of bribery along with the head of the ministry's IT division.
The newspaper said the arrests were a blow for the government
weeks before regional elections.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
BANKRUPTCY: Forestry company Less declared bankruptcy with 3
billion crowns in debts, including hundreds of millions owed to
major banks like Erste unit Ceska Sporitelna and
Societe Generale unit Komercni Banka.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
STEEL: Pilsen Steel has started up production again, but
will reduce its 900-strong workforce to 750.
Pravo, page 8
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)