PRAGUE, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds auction.

CEZ IN ALBANIA: The Albanian unit of the Czech utility CEZ said it would hire U.K.-based law firm Schindlers to negotiate with the Albanian government in a dispute over CEZ's failure to import power last month.

GAS: Czech firm MND Group opened 100 million cubic metres of underground gas storage on Tuesday, expanding capacity in time for winter and bolstering energy security in case of disruptions in a country that relies almost entirely on imported gas.

RISK FACTBOX: The centre-right Czech government faces the threat of collapse after planned tax hikes and reforms ran into opposition from a rebel group in the ruling party and President Vaclav Klaus.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rebounded with a stronger euro on Tuesday, but gains were held in check by expectations of further monetary easing in the region as Poland was due to decide on interest rates.

CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak spot prices plunged on Tuesday ahead of a national holiday in Germany that sapped demand in the region while Hungary day ahead surged as the central European country remained short of supply, traders said.

DUKOVANY: Dukovany power plant's use of Russian nuclear fuel could become an issue for EU officials as it is against a 1994 agreement, and could be an excuse to try to close the plant. The plant's operator CEZ denied it was against EU norms, and said the fuel contracts were signed before the country's 2004 entry to the EU and were accepted along with the Czech application to the bloc. E15, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.