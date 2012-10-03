PRAGUE, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18
government bonds auction.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CEZ IN ALBANIA: The Albanian unit of the Czech utility CEZ
said it would hire U.K.-based law firm Schindlers to negotiate
with the Albanian government in a dispute over CEZ's failure to
import power last month.
GAS: Czech firm MND Group opened 100 million cubic metres of
underground gas storage on Tuesday, expanding capacity in time
for winter and bolstering energy security in case of disruptions
in a country that relies almost entirely on imported gas.
RISK FACTBOX: The centre-right Czech government faces the
threat of collapse after planned tax hikes and reforms ran into
opposition from a rebel group in the ruling party and President
Vaclav Klaus.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rebounded with a
stronger euro on Tuesday, but gains were held in check by
expectations of further monetary easing in the region as Poland
was due to decide on interest rates.
CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak spot prices plunged on Tuesday
ahead of a national holiday in Germany that sapped demand in the
region while Hungary day ahead surged as the central European
country remained short of supply, traders said.
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
DUKOVANY: Dukovany power plant's use of Russian nuclear fuel
could become an issue for EU officials as it is against a 1994
agreement, and could be an excuse to try to close the plant.
The plant's operator CEZ denied it was against
EU norms, and said the fuel contracts were signed before the
country's 2004 entry to the EU and were accepted along with the
Czech application to the bloc.
E15, page 1
