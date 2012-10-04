PRAGUE, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news conference on third quarter passenger car registrations (0800 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CEZ IN ALBANIA: Albania's government said it will fund electricity imports by state-run power generation monopoly KESH for the rest of 2012, to avoid power cuts to consumers, and expects the distributor, a local unit of Czech company CEZ , to pay a share. Story: Related news: GOVT: Czech Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jaromir Drabek resigned on Wednesday after police charged his first deputy with bribery, another blow to the centre-right government already weakened by corruption scandals in the past year. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to firm 1-2 percent in the next 12 months, benefiting from increased risk appetite in global markets and strong trade surpluses in the region, a monthly Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.1 billion crowns ($263.6 million) of 6- and 11-year bonds in a domestic auction on Wednesday, continuing to cash in on record low borrowing costs to lock in some of its 2013 funding requirements. Story: Related news: TABLEs: CEE MARKETS: The zloty jumped half a percent on Wednesday after the Polish central bank held interest rates, surprising analysts who had expected a cut to counter a slowdown in the region's largest economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Renewed demand following a holiday in the region drove up Czech day-ahead power on Tuesday while the benchmark long-term contract hit a week low due to worries about the economy and future energy demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ALCOHOL: Following the prohibition of hard alcohol last month, consumers are likely to shift to larger brand labels, the head of retailers union said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 REAL ESTATE: One of the country's biggest real estate investors, Radovan Vitek of CPI, said he felt his group was over-invested in the Czech and Slovak markets and was looking abroad at properties. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 BUDGET: A deputy finance minister said the final vote on the budget and consolidation package could come down to the final days or hours of 2012. Pravo, page 4 DUKOVANY: Euratom said Dukovany power plant's future operation was not under threat due to its use of Russian nuclear fuel following a report saying the EU could use this fact as an excuse to close the plant. Pravo, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)