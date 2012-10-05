PRAGUE, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August retail sales data at 0700 GMT.
September foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 27 governing board
meeting at 0700 GMT.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CARS: Czech new passenger car registrations fell by 6
percent year on year in the third quarter to 36,826 units as
demand in the recession-hit economy ebbed, the country's Car
Importers Association said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
ENERGY: Czech power firm Energo-Pro has boosted its stakes
in two Bulgarian power distribution units to over 84 percent
after Bulgaria auctioned most of its 33 percent holdings in
them, the company said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
BOND AUCTION: Results of top-up auction rounds.
TABLEs:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed late in the
session on Thursday with the Czech crown leading the region
supported by gains in the euro after the European Central Bank
stressed its commitment to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone
members.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Electricity for 2013 delivery surged on Thursday
on strong gains in gas, coal, carbon and oil markets while spot
prices in central Europe slumped due to forecasts for more
renewable generation and low weekend demand, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.921 24.93 0.04 2.44
vs Dollar 19.159 19.149 -0.05 2.9
Czech Equities 968.55 968.55 0.5 6.31
U.S. Equities 13,575.36 13,494.61 0.6 11.11
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
INVESTMENT: Penta investment group reportedly paid 1.5
billion crowns for a 75 percent stake in German engineering firm
Gehring Technologies Holding.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
GOVT: A deputy official in the second largest ruling party
TOP09 said there was a high likelihood the government would not
survive a tax vote connected to a confidence motion at the end
of the month.
Pravo, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)