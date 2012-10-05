PRAGUE, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August retail sales data at 0700 GMT. September foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 27 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CARS: Czech new passenger car registrations fell by 6 percent year on year in the third quarter to 36,826 units as demand in the recession-hit economy ebbed, the country's Car Importers Association said on Thursday. Story: Related news: ENERGY: Czech power firm Energo-Pro has boosted its stakes in two Bulgarian power distribution units to over 84 percent after Bulgaria auctioned most of its 33 percent holdings in them, the company said on Thursday. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTION: Results of top-up auction rounds. TABLEs: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed late in the session on Thursday with the Czech crown leading the region supported by gains in the euro after the European Central Bank stressed its commitment to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone members. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Electricity for 2013 delivery surged on Thursday on strong gains in gas, coal, carbon and oil markets while spot prices in central Europe slumped due to forecasts for more renewable generation and low weekend demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.921 24.93 0.04 2.44 vs Dollar 19.159 19.149 -0.05 2.9 Czech Equities 968.55 968.55 0.5 6.31 U.S. Equities 13,575.36 13,494.61 0.6 11.11 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== INVESTMENT: Penta investment group reportedly paid 1.5 billion crowns for a 75 percent stake in German engineering firm Gehring Technologies Holding. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 GOVT: A deputy official in the second largest ruling party TOP09 said there was a high likelihood the government would not survive a tax vote connected to a confidence motion at the end of the month. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)