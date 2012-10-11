PRAGUE, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet his Iraq counterpart Nuri al-Maliki. News conference at 0920 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet his Iraq counterpart Hoshyar Zebari. News conference at 1345 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank is ready to intervene to weaken the crown currency if it feels there is a risk of long-term deflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Monday. Story: Related news: FISCAL CONSTITUTION: The Czech cabinet approved a plan to cap public debt through a constitutional change on Wednesday, following through on pledges to right public finances weeks before a crucial lower house vote on tax hikes that could sink the centre-right government. Story: Related news: ROSATOM RULES OUT AREVA LINK IN TEMELIN BID: The Russian bidder for the contract to enlarge Czech CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant on Wednesday ruled out linking its bid with French company Areva, which was disqualified from the tender last week. Story: Related news: GOVT DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.652 trillion crowns ($85.37 billion) at the end of Sept, from 1.636 trillion crowns at the end of June, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian and Polish government bonds firmed on Wednesday as central bankers indicated further interest rate cuts to help their economies hit by Europe's economic slowdown. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power diverged on Wednesday with forecasts for rising solar production in the region driving Czech and Slovak prices lower as spot power gained in Hungary, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECH COAL: Czech Coal's gross profit reached 3.3 billion crowns last year and it mined 14.15 million tonnes of coal. Lidove Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)