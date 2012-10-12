PRAGUE, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= DRUZHBA: European refiners linked to the Druzhba pipeline risk being starved of Russian oil as producers explore new export routes, an executive at Gazprom's trading arm said on Thursday. Story: Related news: C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank is ready to intervene to weaken the crown currency if it feels there is a risk of long-term deflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Monday. Story: Related news: CARBON: The Czech Republic sold 1 million spot EU carbon permits for 7.59 euros each on Thursday, auction hosts the European Energy Exchange said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish 5-year bonds hit record lows on Thursday on expectations the country's central bank will soon cut borrowing costs, while the Czech crown recouped early losses tracking a stronger euro. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday due to low demand heading into the weekend and forecasts for rising renewable supply in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.877 24.887 0.04 2.61 vs Dollar 19.237 19.22 -0.09 2.51 Czech Equities 985.69 985.69 0.21 8.19 U.S. Equities 13,326.39 13,344.97 -0.14 9.08 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ: The European Commission should rule on a CEZ plan to sell a 800 MW plant to meet regulator demands at the end of November or beginning of December, CEZ chief Daniel Benes said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 STEEL: Evraz Vitkovice Steel temporarily stopped production at the start of October, and around 80 percent of the workforce has been sent home with 80 percent of its pay. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)