PRAGUE, Oct 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September producer prices due out at 0700 GMT.
August current account figures due out at 0800 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
PM UNDER PRESSURE AFTER ELECTION LOSS: The Czech Republic's
ruling Civic Democratic Party suffered a drubbing in regional
and upper house elections as voters punished the government for
spending cuts and sleaze scandals, putting more pressures on
embattled PM Petr Necas.
Story: Related news:
COAL PRICES DROP: Czech coal miner NWR
said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth
quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to
102 euros per tonne.
Story: Related news:
JETS TO IRAQ: Iraq agreed to buy 28 mostly new L-159
sub-sonic light combat jets for about $1 billion, the first
foreign sale of the Czech-made planes.
Story:
EVRAZ HALTS STEEL: Evraz temporarily halted steel
production at its Czech plant due to low demand.
Story:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased ahead of a confidence vote on
Friday, while the forint rose after Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said the government was close to an agreement with the IMF on a
safety net.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech power prices for Monday rose on forecasts
of low temperatures as well as wind and solar output.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.967 25.012 0.18 2.26
vs Dollar 19.333 19.285 -0.25 2.02
Czech Equities 985.94 985.94 0.03 8.21
U.S. Equities 13,328.85 13,326.39 0.02 9.1
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTION: The Social Democrats
called on Prime Minister Petr Necas to resign after his party
won only 12 percent in regional elections on the weekend.
Pravo, page 2
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)