PRAGUE, Oct 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate
subsidising renewable energy resources
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond
auction.
Related news:
PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
GRID PROBLEMS ON GERMAN BOARDER: The Czech Republic's
Ministry of Industry and Trade wants the country's grid operator
to be able to shut down its system along the German border to
protect against power surges from its neighbour's wind farms.
Story: Related news:
EU FUNDS: The European Union will not reimburse up to 500
million euros ($647 million) spent on development projects in
the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, putting a dent in the
country's budget this year,
Story: Related news:
CARMAKERS IN EAST EUROPE: With Europe's car market tumbling,
it would surprise few that Volkswagen's sprawling
factory on the outskirts of the Slovak capital won't be raising
production.
Story: Related news:
POISONOUS BOOZE: Czech food inspectors seized 7,600 bottles
of highly poisonous liquor that could have killed thousands of
people, the country's food safety authority said.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-week high against
the euro on Tuesday and bond yields rallied on growing hopes the
country will ink an aid deal with the International Monetary
Fund.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract rose with coal and
carbon on Tuesday from an all-time low while forecasts for a
sharp fall in wind generation in the region sent central
European day-ahead prices higher, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.757 24.847 0.36 3.08
vs Dollar 18.914 19.068 0.81 4.15
Czech Equities 994.66 994.66 0.79 9.17
U.S. Equities 13,551.78 13,424.23 0.95 10.92
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
GOVT CRISIS: The ruling Civic Democrats' (ODS) six
rebellious deputies who refuse to back a consolidation package
including a value added tax (VAT) increase said Prime Minister
Petr Necas's compromise proposal to increase only the lower VAT
rate by 1 percentage point and leave the upper rate unchanged
was not good enough.
Their leader Petr Tluchor said it was insufficient as a
response to the "historical debacle" in the regional election
over the weekend. He said ODS must change otherwise it will end.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
MORTGAGE RATES AT RECORD LOWS: The average interest rate on
mortgage loans fell to 3.46 percent in September, the lowest on
records.
www.ctk.cz
HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IN DEFICIT: Health minister Leos Heger is
considering raising mandatory health insurance payments for both
employees and self-employed to scrap a deficit in the system. A
100 crown per month increase for the self employed would mean an
extra revenue of 650 million crowns while a 0.5-point raise in
the tax for employees would raise an extra 5 billion crowns.
Another sources of revenue would be an increase in
regulatory fees, Heger proposed.
The healthcare system showed an overall deficit of 5.1
billion crowns last year, spending reached 225.5 billion.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)
($1 = 19.2664 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)