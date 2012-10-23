PRAGUE, Oct 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold its session (until November 2). A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to a confidence motion is on the agenda. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does not have enough votes without the group. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will on Tuesday make possibly his last attempt to win the support of a rebellious party faction that is threatening to bring down his cabinet over a plan to hike taxes. Story: Related news: OPPOSITION: The main Czech Social Democratic opposition believes it can take power early next year if the embattled centre-right cabinet collapses, and would seek to raise taxes and possibly loosen budget targets, its chairman said in an interview. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: A bottleneck at a major oil pipeline has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe's tight fuel supply ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already near record highs. Story: Related news: RETAIL BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will consider a sale of more than 10 billion crowns ($524.78 million) of retail bonds in its semi-annual offering this autumn to be a success, Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday. Story: Related news: C.BANK: The transfer of financial market supervision to a supranational level would pose a risk to financial stability, the head of the Czech central bank Miroslav Singer said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged down on Monday after Budapest unveiled plans to raise taxes to rein in the country's fiscal deficit, while Poland's zloty slipped on looming interest rate cuts. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewables output in the region and increased demand due to cooler temperatures drove Central European day ahead power prices higher on Monday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.89 24.879 -0.04 2.56 vs Dollar 19.058 19.021 -0.19 3.42 Czech Equities 990.01 990.01 0.17 8.66 U.S. Equities 13,345.89 13,343.51 0.02 9.24 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== LISTING: Warehouse developer PointPark Properties plans to to raise 250 million pounds to cut its debt and expand on the London bourse under the FTSE All-Share index in the next three weeks. E15, page 1 BUDGET: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said lower house debate on the 2013 budget should not begin until after the tax bill is accepted. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)