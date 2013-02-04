PRAGUE, Feb 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== LUXEMBOURG - Developer Orco Property Group to hold a shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. Bilateral issues and political relations on the schedule. News conference at 1005 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with Czech President Vaclav Klaus on the schedule (1400 GMT). Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS========================= BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 42.4 billion crown ($2.24 billion) surplus at the end of January, double the surplus posted a year ago thanks mainly to an influx of EU funds, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE PMI: Recession in Central Europe's industrial sector eased a little further in January, with surprisingly strong data from Hungary and the Czech Republic reflecting steadier demand from main export market Germany. Story: Related news: C.BANK POLL: The Czech central bank will deliver on its threat to weaken the crown at some time in the first half of 2013 but is unlikely to announce an FX intervention programme when it meets next week, a Reuters poll found. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Friday on benign US payroll data and the forint extended its three-day firming streak due to fresh signs of respite for Hungary's recession-hit economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power fell on Friday on low weekend demand and healthy renewable supply, though limited cross-border capacity lifted prices in Hungary, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.689 25.632 -0.22 -2.56 vs Dollar 18.832 18.853 0.11 0.81 Czech Equities 1,016.81 1,016.81 -0.45 -2.11 U.S. Equities 14,009.79 13,860.58 1.08 6.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== SKODA: Skoda Auto, the Volkswagen unit, plans to cut production at its Kvasiny plant by 14 percent to about 770 vehicles a day and will stop production for one week in March. Lidove Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Michael Winfrey on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.8949 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)