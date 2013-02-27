PRAGUE, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic , a unit of Spain's Telefonica, holds a conference call on FY 2012 results at 1300 GMT. Related news: HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media Enterprises holds a conference call on FY 2012 results at 1400 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm), to decide on a lease of Gripen fighter jets. News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== TELEFONICA PLANS SHARE BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic will restart a share buyback programme by purchasing up to 2 percent of shares and plans to return 30 crowns per share to shareholders via a dividend and capital reduction. Story: Related news: CME IN TALKS WITH TIME WARNER: Media group CME is in talks with Time Warner regarding its possible participation in a public or private equity offering. Story: Related news: BULGARIAN POWER PRICES: Bulgarian street protests over electricity prices illustrate the problems with a regulated approach where several European countries are preparing to step back from fully liberalised markets. Story: Related news: MORE EASING MAY BE NEEDED: The Czech central bank may still need to ease monetary policy further and using foreign exchange would be the likely way to go, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said. Story: Related news: FLUXYS IN JOINT BID FOR NET4GAS: Belgian natural gas infrastructure company Fluxys has teamed up with private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to bid for Czech gas transmission system Net4Gas, Belgian business daily De Tijd said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint slipped on Tuesday after the central bank cut interest rates for the seventh meeting running, ahead of the appointment of a new governor expected to further expand stimulus for the economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Low renewable levels offset warming temperatures to send Central European spot power higher on Tuesday while long-term prices fell along with carbon, trader said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ GOVERNMENT SPLIT ON GRIPEN JETS LEASE: Prime Minister Petr Necas wants to extend the present lease of the Gripen Fighter jets for another three years and then hold a tender to buy new jets. On the other hand, Foreign Affairs Minister Karel Schwarzenberg wants to continue to lease the 14 Gripen jets beyond 2014 but said the country needs at least 18 of them and they should be retrofitted so they can be used in possible conflicts. The government should decide on the matter at a meeting on Wednesday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 NWR SEES HIGHER COKING COAL PRICE: The price of coking coal should rise by about a fifth this year, to the same level as last year, NWR's CFO Marek Jelinek said. He said it was a question whether coal used for producing energy will be a profitable business again due to a shift in the European energy mix away from coal. He also said that, on the market today, it is possible to buy the same mining capacity as the Debiensko mine in Poland but for only a tenth of the price that Debiensko had cost. Our ability to generate cash is such that we can simply not afford to open new mines, Jelinek said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 CAR INDUSTRY: TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen , let go 500 people last year and it now employs 2,400 people. It should not continue to shed staff any further, the paper said. Pravo, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)