PRAGUE, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic
, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, holds a
conference call on FY 2012 results at 1300 GMT.
HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media
Enterprises holds a conference call on FY
2012 results at 1400 GMT.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm), to decide on a lease of Gripen
fighter jets. News conference to follow.
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
TELEFONICA PLANS SHARE BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic
will restart a share buyback programme by purchasing
up to 2 percent of shares and plans to return 30 crowns per
share to shareholders via a dividend and capital reduction.
CME IN TALKS WITH TIME WARNER: Media group CME is
in talks with Time Warner regarding its possible
participation in a public or private equity offering.
BULGARIAN POWER PRICES: Bulgarian street protests over
electricity prices illustrate the problems with a regulated
approach where several European countries are preparing to step
back from fully liberalised markets.
MORE EASING MAY BE NEEDED: The Czech central bank may still
need to ease monetary policy further and using foreign exchange
would be the likely way to go, central bank board member Lubomir
Lizal said.
FLUXYS IN JOINT BID FOR NET4GAS: Belgian natural gas
infrastructure company Fluxys has teamed up with
private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to bid
for Czech gas transmission system Net4Gas, Belgian business
daily De Tijd said.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint slipped on Tuesday after the
central bank cut interest rates for the seventh meeting running,
ahead of the appointment of a new governor expected to further
expand stimulus for the economy.
CEE POWER: Low renewable levels offset warming temperatures
to send Central European spot power higher on Tuesday while
long-term prices fell along with carbon, trader said.
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
GOVERNMENT SPLIT ON GRIPEN JETS LEASE: Prime Minister Petr
Necas wants to extend the present lease of the Gripen Fighter
jets for another three years and then hold a tender
to buy new jets.
On the other hand, Foreign Affairs Minister Karel
Schwarzenberg wants to continue to lease the 14 Gripen jets
beyond 2014 but said the country needs at least 18 of them and
they should be retrofitted so they can be used in possible
conflicts.
The government should decide on the matter at a meeting on
Wednesday.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
NWR SEES HIGHER COKING COAL PRICE: The price of
coking coal should rise by about a fifth this year, to the same
level as last year, NWR's CFO Marek Jelinek said.
He said it was a question whether coal used for producing
energy will be a profitable business again due to a shift in the
European energy mix away from coal.
He also said that, on the market today, it is possible to
buy the same mining capacity as the Debiensko mine in Poland but
for only a tenth of the price that Debiensko had cost.
Our ability to generate cash is such that we can simply not
afford to open new mines, Jelinek said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
CAR INDUSTRY: TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly
owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen
, let go 500 people last year and it now employs 2,400
people. It should not continue to shed staff any further, the
paper said.
Pravo, page 17
