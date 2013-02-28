PRAGUE, Feb 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== January money supply data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== VIENNA - Austria's Erste Bank to release 2012 results. Related news: PRAGUE - Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank , to release 2012 results. News conference at 1000 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release 2012 results. News conference at 0900 GMT. Q4 net profit seen at CZK 7.18 bln, revenue at CZK 57.99 bln. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== CME CUTS CASH FLOW FORECAST: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) made significant downward revisions in its estimates of cash flows from its operations after a lack of recovery in the fourth made the outlook less certain. Story: Related news: Story on results: BULGARIA'S POWER MARKET: Bulgarian lawmakers moved to reverse power-price hikes on Wednesday after weeks of mass street protests over austerity measures that toppled the government. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA'S SHARE BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic is planning to restart a share buyback programme but will give shareholders a 25 percent lower remuneration than last year as profits drop, the company said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a four-week low against the euro on Wednesday on concern that Hungary's central bank may implement risky monetary policy measures after a leadership change later this week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for increasing renewable production in the region drove down central European day ahead power on Wednesday while longer-term prices also fell, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ BANKS: An increasing number of people are leaving large Czech banks for so called low-cost banks that have been entering the market in the past years and that offer higher interest on deposit accounts and lower fees. People have also left the large banks for credit unions amid anger with banking fees. Deposits at credit unions rose by 47 percent last year to 33.7 billion crowns. Lidove Noviny, page 1; Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 FIGHTER JETS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he wants to meet with his Swedish counterpart to be able to make a decision on a further lease of the Gripen Fighter jets. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)