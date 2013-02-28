PRAGUE, Feb 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
January money supply data at 0900 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS===========================
VIENNA - Austria's Erste Bank to release 2012
results.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank
, to release 2012 results. News conference at 1000 GMT.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release 2012 results.
News conference at 0900 GMT. Q4 net profit seen at CZK 7.18 bln,
revenue at CZK 57.99 bln.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
CME CUTS CASH FLOW FORECAST: Central European Media
Enterprises (CME) made significant downward
revisions in its estimates of cash flows from its operations
after a lack of recovery in the fourth made the outlook less
certain.
Story: Related news:
Story on results:
BULGARIA'S POWER MARKET: Bulgarian lawmakers moved to
reverse power-price hikes on Wednesday after weeks of mass
street protests over austerity measures that toppled the
government.
Story: Related news:
TELEFONICA'S SHARE BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic
is planning to restart a share buyback programme but
will give shareholders a 25 percent lower remuneration than last
year as profits drop, the company said.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a four-week low against the euro
on Wednesday on concern that Hungary's central bank may
implement risky monetary policy measures after a leadership
change later this week.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for increasing renewable production in
the region drove down central European day ahead power on
Wednesday while longer-term prices also fell, traders said.
Story: Related news:
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
BANKS: An increasing number of people are leaving large
Czech banks for so called low-cost banks that have been entering
the market in the past years and that offer higher interest on
deposit accounts and lower fees. People have also left the large
banks for credit unions amid anger with banking fees. Deposits
at credit unions rose by 47 percent last year to 33.7 billion
crowns.
Lidove Noviny, page 1; Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
FIGHTER JETS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he wants to
meet with his Swedish counterpart to be able to make a decision
on a further lease of the Gripen Fighter jets.
Pravo, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)