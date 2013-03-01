PRAGUE, March 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February due out at 0830 GMT. End-February budget balance data (1300 GMT) Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================MORNING NEWS======================== CZK WEAKER VS TREND: The Czech crown is starting to lag its long-term appreciation trend, probably as a result of the central bank's verbal intervention and loose monetary policy, central bank chief Miroslav Singer said. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== CEZ SEES DROP IN 2013 PROFIT: Czech power company CEZ forecast a fourth straight year of declining profit in 2013 on Thursday, under pressure from falling electricity prices and lower domestic production. Story: Related news: CEZ APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH EC: Czech electricity producer CEZ will most likely sell its 800-megawatt, lignite-fuelled Chvaletice plant to end an investigation by the European Commission, it said. Story: Related news: M2 EDGES UP: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year at the end of January, after a 4.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed. Story: Related news: ERSTE CZECH UNIT TO PAY LARGE DIVIDEND: Erste Group's Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna will pay 7.6 billion crowns ($388.60 million) in dividends for 2012, helped by strong capital buffers, its Chief Financial Officer Dusan Baran said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint hovered around a one month-low against the euro on Thursday as markets awaited the appointment of a new central bank governor who is widely expected to take risky measures to support growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday due to lower demand headed into the weekend and more supplies from renewable production in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ DIVIDEND: CEZ is expected to pay a 45 crown/share dividend from last year's profit, the paper says citing no sources Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 NOVA PRICING POLICY: Commercial TV station Nova increased advertising rates by a third at the start of the year and stopped providing discounts. In the first two weeks of February ad sales fell by around 60 percent. Despite that, Nova wants to increase prices again, by about a fifth, as of March. There is speculation that CME, the owner of Nova, is trying to drive down the value of the Czech TV station to make it easier for Time Warner to raise its stake in it to take a majority. Nova categorically rejects such speculation. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)