PRAGUE, April 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

===========================EVENTS============================= LONDON - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR) to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: KUTNA HORA - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - International Monetary Fund (IMF) to organise conference "Financing CESEE's future growth: the evolving role of the banking system" (1330 GMT). Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== EURO DEBATE: The Czech Republic may adopt the euro around the year 2020, opposition leader Bohuslav Sobotka, the favourite to become prime minister after next year's election, said on Thursday. Story: Related news: C.BANK: All Czech central bank board members will attend the bank's May 2 monetary policy meeting, the bank said on Thursday. Story: Related news: C.BANK POLL: Losses for the Czech crown have removed the prospect of the central bank stepping in to weaken the currency as a way of easing monetary conditions, at least for the time being, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Story: Related news: SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , aims to double its sales in China to 500,000 vehicles by 2018, when one-third of its annual output could go to the world's biggest car market. Story: Related news:  CEE MARKETS: Eastern European currencies opened mostly lower on Thursday, with the forint retreating in the aftermath of an interest rate cut by Hungary's central bank earlier this week to help the economy recover from recession. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Warmer weather and an uptick in wind production in the region sent central European spot power lower on Thursday while forward prices gained along with carbon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.754 25.803 0.19 -2.82 vs Dollar 19.789 19.818 0.15 -4.23 Czech Equities 964.33 964.33 -0.19 -7.16 U.S. Equities 14,700.8 14,676.3 0.17 12.18 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ AMAZON: Online seller Amazon has picked the Czech Republic over Poland for a 100,000 sqm distribution centre. The U.S. company is currently searching for a location. E15, page 1 TELECOM HEAD: Industry Minister Martin Kuba will propose Jaromir Novak to succeed Pavel Dvorak as head of the telecoms regulator CTU. Novak, the newspaper said, is someone who wants open the door to competition, protect customers and make mobile services cheaper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TEMELIN: Rosatom will deal with all the conditions that CEZ is asking for in bids to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, Rosatom deputy head Kirill Komarov said. CEZ has asked for the two bidders -- Rosatom and Westinghouse -- to improve their offers. Komarov said negotiations have started and will continue for several months. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 EU FUNDS: EU funds going to profit-earning projects, like hotels or aquaparks, will be limited in the future, Deputy Development Minister Daniel Braun said. More funds will be dedicated to favourable loans or guarantees and equity investments, which Braun said could grow to 5-7 percent of all funds, up from 1 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4