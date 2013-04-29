PRAGUE, April 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
CEZ: Shares in Czech power group CEZ, central
Europe's largest listed company, closed at 550 crowns, their
lowest level since August 2005, and 1.29 percent down on the
day.
Story: Related news:
EURO: When Czech President Milos Zeman said last week his
country could join the euro by 2018, he met with little more
than a shrug from the country's other political leaders who have
shied away from setting a date.
Yet his strongly pro-European views - he made a show of
hoisting the European Union's flag for the first time at Prague
Castle when he took office last month - may be a first sign that
one of the EU's most reluctant members will change its tune.
Story: Related news:
IMF: Policymakers in emerging Europe should help banks
resolve bad loans and find more local sources of funding to
avoid the cycle of boom and bust fanned by an ownership model
dominated by foreign lenders, the IMF said on Friday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Forint-denominated Hungarian government bonds
retreated on Friday as investors continued to shift into foreign
currency debt following a decline in domestic yields.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day
fell on Friday due to forecasts for increased renewable energy,
while forward year contracts dipped on fears of a slowing
economy and low spot prices, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.707 25.717 0.04 -2.63
vs Dollar 19.669 19.746 0.39 -3.6
Czech Equities 958.48 958.48 -0.61 -7.72
U.S. Equities 14,712.55 14,700.8 0.08 12.27
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
TELECOM: Telefonica Czech Republic expects
second-quarter results to be better than in the previous two
years after launching its new unlimited calling packages.
About 300,000 have signed up for the offer since Telefonica,
T-Mobile and Vodafone began sales a few weeks ago.
Pravo, page 4
BANKS: The five newest banks have a total of almost 1
million clients. The banks are Equa Bank, Zuno Bank, Air Bank,
mBanka and Fio Banka.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com