PRAGUE, July 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================TOP NEWS============================
FINANCE MINISTRY: The outgoing Czech finance minister
slashed the country's 2013 borrowing needs by roughly half on
Monday, leaving his successor in a comfortable financing
position to help return the economy to growth after nearly two
years of recession.
PM: Czech prosecutors asked the lower house of parliament to
lift the immunity of former prime minister Petr Necas on Monday,
the first time in the country's modern history that a head of
government may face criminal charges.
PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman is taking advantage
of a political crisis to expand his powers, infuriating
lawmakers who accuse him of undermining parliamentary democracy
and jeopardising the stability that has long made Prague a safe
haven for investors.
C.BANK: Divisions have deepened among Czech central bankers
over the timing of interventions in the currency market to help
boost the country's ailing economy, minutes from last month's
monetary policy meeting showed.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies mostly slipped
against the euro on Monday, driven by expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus.
CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices rose on Monday
due to forecasts for a drop in renewable power supplies combined
with stronger demand because of increased use for air
conditioning, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.943 25.96 0.07 -3.57
vs Dollar 20.131 20.189 0.29 -6.04
Czech Equities 875.72 875.72 0.27 -15.69
U.S. Equities 15,224.69 15,135.84 0.59 16.18
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
NWR: According to a source, New World Resources (NWR)
has talked to creditors on the possibility of
selling some collateral for a secured 5-year, 13 billion crown
($643.87 million) bond, however there is no immediate threat of
a call of the bond. The bond has a yield of 20 percent.
E15, page 1
TV: The media group of Andrej Babis, one of the richest
Czechs who just bought the country's second-leading newspaper,
would be interested in buying a major Czech television station
if one came up for sale, according to the group's head of
acquisitions. The country has two main commercial stations:
Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) TV Nova and
Prima. Libor Nemecek indicated that Prima, whose owners say it
is not for sale, was the more likely option because of the
situation around Nova.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CME: For the first time this Prima television station is
getting the biggest amount of advertising revenue, beating out
CME's TV Nova. In the first half, Prima had 53 percent
of the TV market, based on Target Rating Points, while Nova had
28 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 20.1904 Czech crowns)
