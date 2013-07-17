PRAGUE, July 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session. It is expected to vote on its own dissolution to trigger an early election (0800 GMT), although the measure looks unlikely to pass. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ INVESTIGATION: Czech prosecutors dropped on Tuesday their demand that parliament allows prosecution of former Prime Minister Petr Necas after a court struck down main parts of their bribery case that helped topple the country's government last month. Story: Related news: MINIMUM WAGE: The new Czech cabinet of leftist Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok raised the minimum wage on Tuesday as one of its first decisions since being appointed last week, news agency CTK said. Story: Related news: EU CONCERN: A group of European centre-right parties criticised Czech President Milos Zeman on Tuesday for forming a government against the will of the political parties and called on the European Commission to examine if he breached European values. Story: Related news: PEGAS: Czech Republic-based artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens said on Tuesday it had launched a new production plant and has been able to make its first deliveries to customers. Story: Related news:  CEE MARKETS:The zloty hit a four-week high against the euro on Tuesday following an easing of Poland's fiscal targets to pump more money into the country's sagging economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts of high temperatures and little wind sent central European day-ahead power prices up on Tuesday, while higher carbon and oil prices supported the front-year contract, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NWR: The gradual closing of OKD's Paskov mine is the most likely scenario for the mine, the company's chief Jan Fabian said. OKD's owner, New World Resources , said this week it was considering shutting the mine after it was unable to find a buyer for it as part of a turnaround plan at the lossmaking miner. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 HYUNDIA: Hyundai Motor's Czech plant will pay a dividend for the first time, paying out 605 million crowns ($30.63 million). Profit for the car plant rose to 7.01 billion last year from 2.9 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com